CAUSE THEY'RE YELLOW:

Focusing on China allows conservatives to sidestep the question of whether the coronavirus poses a serious health risk at all. That question becomes a sideshow to the primary objective of blaming China. Right-wing organs like the Federalist have mounted a campaign to brand the disease the "Wuhan Virus," scolding anybody who fails to use their lingo as China appeasers. Breitbart's coverage of Joe Biden's coronavirus plan zeroes in on its failure to blame Beijing. "Not once in the detailed plan does Biden mention China or Wuhan -- the origin city of the coronavirus," it reports, accurately, "Instead, the Biden plan repeatedly focuses on fighting 'global' public health threats and refers to the coronavirus in its technical term of COVID-19."





This is a completely bizarre passage to those of us who have read mainstream news. It credits Biden with outlining a "detailed plan," but brushes aside this fact to complain that he describes the virus as a "global threat," which it demonstrably is.





What's so strange about the right's China obsession is that it lacks any policy implications. Cotton has warned, "We will hold accountable those who inflicted it on the world," but what actions could he be threatening? Create a pandemic virus of our own in the United States? There is no prospective course of action that follows from blaming China. It is a global pandemic.





And the reason the mainstream media and liberal elite are using the standard terms for the virus rather than the conservative movement's preferred labels isn't some delicacy about offending China. It's that we don't actually care at this point where it started. Biden focused his speech on ways to prevent Americans from suffering and dying, instead of on ways to blame China, because that seems more important, not because he's secretly in hoc to the Chinese Communist Party (which Cotton, naturally, has also insinuated).



