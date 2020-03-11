March 11, 2020

CAN YOU CONTRADICT INCOHERENCE:

Trump fears emergency declaration would contradict coronavirus message (ANITA KUMAR, 03/11/2020, pOLITICO)

President Donald Trump is reluctant to declare an expansive emergency to combat the escalating coronavirus outbreak, fearful of stoking panic with such a dramatic step, according to three people familiar with the situation. [...]

"The president isn't persuaded because [an emergency declaration] contradicts his message that this is the flu," said a Republican who speaks to Trump.

