CAIN BECOMES ABEL:





In 2018, the New York Foundling, a charity that offers child welfare, adoption, and mental health services, was stuck in cut-and-paste hell.



Clinicians and admin staff were spending hours transferring text between different documents and databases to meet varied legal requirements. Arik Hill, the charity's chief information officer, blames the data entry drudgery for an annual staff turnover of 42 percent at the time. "We are not a very glamorous industry," says Hill. "We are really only just moving on from paper clinical records."





Since then, the New York Foundling has automated much of this grunt work using what are known as software robots--simple programs hand-crafted to perform dull tasks. Often, the programs are built by recording and mimicking a user's keystrokes, such as copying a field of text from one database and pasting it into another, eliminating hours of repetitive-stress-inducing work.





"It was mind-blowing," says Hill, who says turnover has fallen to 17 percent.





To automate the work, the New York Foundling got help from UiPath, a so-called robotic process automation company. That project didn't require any real machine intelligence.





But in January, UiPath began upgrading its army of software bots to use powerful new artificial intelligence algorithms. It thinks this will let them take on more complex and challenging tasks, such as transcription or sorting images, across more offices. Ultimately, the company hopes software robots will gradually learn how to automate repetitive work for themselves.





In other words, if artificial intelligence is going to disrupt white-collar work, then this may be how it begins.





"When paired with robotic process automation, AI significantly expands the number and types of tasks that software robots can perform," says Tom Davenport, a professor who studies information technology and management at Babson College.





And now art thou cursed from the earth, which hath opened her mouth to receive thy brother's blood from thy hand;





When thou tillest the ground, it shall not henceforth yield unto thee her strength; a fugitive and a vagabond shalt thou be in the earth.







Posted by Orrin Judd at March 14, 2020 8:04 AM

Not so much, Big Fella.

Tweet @brothersjudd