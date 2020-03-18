March 18, 2020
BE GLAD HE'S NOT GIVING THEM POX INFECTED BLANKETS:
Immigration judges, ICE attorneys, and experts are calling on the Trump administration to close the courts to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading (Charles Davis, 3/18/20, Business Insider)
An Atlanta attorney who was in immigration court on Monday just self-reported a positive test of COVID-19, and an immigration judge in Denver is out sick with symptoms of the novel coronavirus. But the Trump administration -- and, namely, the Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees the United States' 68 immigration courts -- is thus far resisting demands to shutter the courtrooms.
