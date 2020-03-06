AND YOU SHOULD SEE THE SHOWER CURTAIN RINGS...:





For the last few years, Tim Shea has lived in an RV in a small community outside Austin that was designed for people who were once chronically homeless. In early May, he'll move from the RV into one of the community's first 3D-printed homes--a small house with walls made from a concrete-like material that were automatically extruded from a giant, 33-foot-long machine.





"It's amazing," says Shea, who has been watching the new home rise from his RV. "Sometimes I'll just stand at the end of the property for an hour and watch them work."