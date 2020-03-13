AND, UNLIKE 2016...:





Likewise, the Univision/Arizona State University poll shows Biden's favorable/unfavorable rating (48 percent to 41 percent) far rosier than Trump's (46 percent to 54 percent). Biden beats Trump by eight percentage points in a head-to-head match-up, while Sanders leads by five points. By a 63 percent to 16 percent margin, voters are less likely to vote for someone identified as a socialist. (56 percent to 24 percent if a "democratic socialist"). Against Sanders, Biden leads by a huge margin of 51 percent to 34 percent.





Part of Trump's problem certainly is his stance on immigration. In Arizona 73 percent of voters favor a path to citizenship for the "dreamers," while 55 percent oppose a wall on the southern border. By a 52 percent to 48 percent margin, voters in Arizona think Trump should have been impeached and removed. Some 59 percent say Trump's policies have not benefited them personally at all or only a little bit. Noteworthy: 52 percent say they will not vote for Trump under any circumstances.