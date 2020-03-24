AND THEN HE WONDERS WHY PEOPLE PUNCH HIM IN THE FACE?:

On March 5, Paul was the only senator to vote against the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, the first congressional response to the coronavirus outbreak. That bill contained $8.3 billion for a variety of responses, including funding dedicated to research and development of vaccines and $2 billion for federal, state, and local governments to prepare for and respond to the growing outbreak.





On Wednesday, Paul made headlines when he attacked immigrants as "non-people" when discussing an amendment to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.





"My amendment says that if you want to apply for money from the government through the child tax credit program -- this is money that the government gives to people -- that you have to be a legitimate person, you have to have a Social Security number," Paul said on the Senate floor.





"We've been talking about this reform for a decade now and we never seem to be able to get it passed. It has nothing to do with not liking immigrants, it has to do with saying taxpayer money shouldn't go to non-people," Paul added.



