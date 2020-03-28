AND MAKE BARRY THE WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL:

There is another woman with distinctive qualifications to be Biden's running mate and potential successor as president.





She has demonstrated at the highest levels of government unusual ability to attract personal support across a broad range of political constituencies. She has become an eloquent, indeed unique, voice for causes appealing not only to Democrats -- but to independents and Republicans as well. In her public as well as in her private life, she has proven a role model for young and old alike.





True, this woman has not served in elective office, but she has shown an outstanding talent for political campaigns, at both the U.S. state and federal levels. Her record of policy and political counsel, though largely confidential, is recognized by knowledgeable observers as unusually wise.





Rather than running for office herself, she has chosen instead to exert her impressive leadership skills as a private citizen. Writing and speaking extensively, she has addressed many critical issues confronting the nation.





Her life story, told in a bestselling book and occasional media appearances, is moving testimony to her formidable intelligence and dedication.