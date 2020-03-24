...AND CHEAPER...:

March 24, 2020
2020 Hyundai Nexo Review (Autotrader, 3/23/20)
Dimensions-wise, the Nexo is on the generous side of compact, with seating for five. Maximum range is 380 miles, and Hyundai says a full replenishment of the Nexo's 3-hydrogen tanks takes just five minutes. [...]The Nexo, however, definitely feels like a vehicle of the future. It's extremely rich with technology, especially in the driver-assistance department. Even the "base" Blue version has active blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with stop/go, lane-following assistance and a forward-collision warning system with automatic emergency braking. There's also a digital driver information display, retracting door handles and driver attention monitoring. The Limited trim has a self-parking feature and a 360-degree camera system.
