March 24, 2020

...AND CHEAPER...:

2020 Hyundai Nexo Review (Autotrader, 3/23/20)

Dimensions-wise, the Nexo is on the generous side of compact, with seating for five. Maximum range is 380 miles, and Hyundai says a full replenishment of the Nexo's 3-hydrogen tanks takes just five minutes. [...]

The Nexo, however, definitely feels like a vehicle of the future. It's extremely rich with technology, especially in the driver-assistance department. Even the "base" Blue version has active blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with stop/go, lane-following assistance and a forward-collision warning system with automatic emergency braking. There's also a digital driver information display, retracting door handles and driver attention monitoring. The Limited trim has a self-parking feature and a 360-degree camera system.

Posted by at March 24, 2020 12:00 AM

  

« | Main | INTEGRITY AND COMPETENCE ARE NO-NO'S: »