...AND CHEAPER...:

The 10MW solar-powered Fukushima Hydrogen Energy Research Field (FH2R) project has been completed, according to Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, which oversaw the construction and will oversee the hydrogen energy management system in the former nuclear powered prefecture.





The FH2R project can apparently produce as much as 1,200 Nm3 of hydrogen per hour and is powered by a 20MW solar farm and some power from the grid.





So-called "green hydrogen" projects such as FH2R are becoming more attractive and commonplace, using renewable generated electricity to power the electrolysis of water to create hydrogen. [...]





Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, the scene of the world's most recent nuclear disasters in 2011, has embarked on a $US2.7 billion renewable energy rebirth over the past decade, including plans to transform its now unusable agricultural land into wind and solar farms. [...]





The electricity generated will be sent to the Tokyo metropolitan area - as it was by Tepco before the 2011 earthquake and tsunami destroyed its Dai-Ichi nuclear plant.





The Fukushima government has said it expects the new renewables hub to provide 13-14 percent of Japan's national energy mix by 2030.