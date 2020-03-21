AN UNFORTUNATE TIME NOT TO HAVE A PRESIDENT:

'Donald Trump may not have been expecting this, but a lot of other people in the government were -- they just couldn't get him to do anything about it,' one official stated, adding: 'The system was blinking red.'





Officials were first alerted to reports about cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China on January 3, after a director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spoke with Chinese colleagues.





'Ominous, classified warnings' purportedly put together by the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence began to increase over the course of the month.





'There was obviously a lot of chatter in January,' one of the officials told The Post.





Despite this, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar had trouble contacting Trump until January 18.





Two officials told The Post that when Azar finally got a hold of Trump over the phone and attempted to discuss the coronavirus, 'the President interjected to ask about vaping and when flavored vaping products would be back on the market'.





Meanwhile, the intelligence reports also warned that 'Chinese officials appeared to be minimizing the severity of the outbreak'.





But on January 24, Trump took to Twitter to praise China for its 'transparency' about COVID-19 infections.





'China has been working hard to contain the coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In Particular, on behalf of the American people, I want to thank President Xi,' he wrote.