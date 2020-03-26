March 26, 2020
AMERICA FIRST!:
The US is well on the way to having a coronavirus outbreak worse than China, or even Italy (Tom Porter , 3/26/200, Business Insider)
The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned that the US could become the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic -- a prediction that every day looks closer to coming true. The US is only 6,219 infections behind China's total number of infections. China had 81,285 infections; the US has 75,066.
