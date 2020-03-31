March 31, 2020
AMEN:
Mitch McConnell blames delayed coronavirus response by President Trump on impeachment (IGOR DERYSH, MARCH 31, 2020, Salon)\
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., blamed the Trump administration's delayed response to the coronavirus outbreak on impeachment, even though the president ignored numerous early warning signs and sought to downplay the crisis long after he was acquitted in a trial.
80% of the American people would agree with him that our response would have been far more effective had he replaced Donald with a President Pence.
