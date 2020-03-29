March 29, 2020
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Mnuchin: Virus task force unanimously shunned Trump's quarantine idea (KAMRAN RAHMAN, 03/29/2020, Politico)
The White House Coronavirus Task Force unanimously shunned President Donald Trump's suggestion of a quarantine in the New York City area, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday.The president "did very seriously consider" the idea of locking down the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Mnuchin said on "Fox News Sunday." But Trump was dissuaded after a meeting with the task force led by Vice President Mike Pence.
as so often in his presidency, it is left to the institutions to limit the damage done by his rhetoric.
MORE:
Trump's Coronavirus Disinformation Campaign Isn't Working: Poll (Sam Stein, Mar. 28, 2020, Daily Beast)
A new survey conducted by Ipsos exclusively for The Daily Beast provides some of the clearest evidence to date that the president's attempts to paint a rosy picture about the coronavirus' spread throughout the country are not resonating beyond a small segment of the populace with a small exception for those who say they're getting their information from Fox News.A full 73 percent of respondents, including 75 percent of Republicans, said that it was not true that "anyone who wants to get tested [for the virus] can get tested." Just 17 percent said it was true.Only 20 percent of the public, and just 25 percent of Republicans, said that they believed a vaccine will be available soon. Forty-two percent said that was false and 38 percent said they did not know.Fifty-one percent of respondents, including a plurality or Republicans (46 percent), said it was false that the virus would go away on its own in warm weather, while just 13 percent said that was true.
And 61 percent of respondents said that they believed COVID-19 was more deadly than the flu; with 22 percent saying it was about the same and 11 percent saying they believed it was less deadly.
Someone needs to name a band, Lou Dobbs Death Cult
