ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

The White House Coronavirus Task Force unanimously shunned President Donald Trump's suggestion of a quarantine in the New York City area, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday.





The president "did very seriously consider" the idea of locking down the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Mnuchin said on "Fox News Sunday." But Trump was dissuaded after a meeting with the task force led by Vice President Mike Pence.