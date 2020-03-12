ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:

Experts generally agree that the key swing states to focus on this year are Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin--all of which were won by Trump in 2016.

"Those will be the six most critical states," Paul Maslin, a longtime Democratic pollster who worked on the presidential campaigns of Jimmy Carter and Howard Dean, told Newsweek.





"There will be others that'll be important in varying degrees," he said, "but those will be ones we'll ultimately look back on and say, 'How many of them did Democrats win back and were they able to win enough to win the presidency?'"





Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is making those areas a centerpiece of his revised 2020 agenda for Democrats. The former New York City mayor abandoned his own White House run this week after a disastrous Super Tuesday performance and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. He's now using his wealth and resources to boost the Democratic nominee in the general election.





Bloomberg's soon-to-be-formed super PAC will focus on advertising in those six critical swing states. Staff in each of those areas have signed contracts to work on the election effort through November, The Washington Post reported last week.