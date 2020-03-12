March 12, 2020

ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:

Democrats smell blood in Texas after sky-high primary turnout (ALLY MUTNICK, 03/12/2020, Politico)

Staggeringly high Democratic turnout in the Texas suburbs last week has the party bullish about capturing a half-dozen seats that slipped through its grasp in the 2018 midterms.

Democratic primaries in six GOP-held districts saw a roughly 100 percent increase in voters compared to 2016, according to a POLITICO analysis of turnout data. The spike indicates that a lethal recipe might be brewing for Republicans in the run-up to November: President Donald Trump's unpopularity in the suburbs, combined with rapid demographic change and an amped-up Democratic base.

The loss of TX is how Nativism ends.

