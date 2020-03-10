March 10, 2020
ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:
REPUBLICAN MAYOR DROPS DONALD TRUMP FOR JOE BIDEN IN KEY SWING STATE OF MICHIGAN (JEFFERY MARTIN, 3/9/20, Newsweek)
With Tuesday's Democratic primaries hours away, former Vice President Joe Biden has found an unexpected supporter in Sterling Heights, Michigan Mayor Michael Taylor, a Republican."Since announcing my endorsement of Joe Biden I have received an outpouring of encouraging messages and believe even more strongly that Joe Biden is the candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in Macomb County and the State of Michigan," Taylor said in a statement to Newsweek on Monday.While Taylor, a life-long Republican, voted for President Donald Trump in 2016, he said he would cast his ballot for Biden this year because Trump is "deranged."
Polls: Trump loses ground in key battleground states (Axios, 3/09/20)
Quarterly polling by Republican-founded Firehouse Strategies and 0ptimus finds that President Trump's lead dropped considerably against both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders since December in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
