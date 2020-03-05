March 5, 2020
ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:
REPUBLICANS SUSAN COLLINS AND MARTHA MCSALLY ARE IN SERIOUS DANGER OF LOSING THEIR SENATE SEATS (EDDY RODRIGUEZ, 3/5/20, Newsweek)
Public Policy Polling surveyed 872 Maine voters and found 47 percent would vote for Democratic challenger Sara Gideon this fall, compared to 43 percent for Collins, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percent.PPP also polled 666 Arizona voters and found 47 percent would vote for Democratic challenger Mark Kelly while 42 percent would vote for McSally, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8.
Donald's taking the party down with him, as we deserve.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 5, 2020 12:00 AM