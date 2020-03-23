March 23, 2020
ALL NANCY'S CRAZIEST IDEAS ARE POPULAR:
Poll: Americans want corporations to promise no layoffs in exchange for bailouts (Emily Stewart, Mar 23, 2020, Vox)
Nearly three-quarters of voters say companies receiving bailout money should commit to no layoffs, while just 11 percent oppose that requirement, according to the Data for Progress polling. And it's an area where, at least among voters, there is agreement across the political spectrum: 82 percent of Democrats, 61 percent of independents, and 70 percent of Republicans agree on no layoffs.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 23, 2020 5:56 PM