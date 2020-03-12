ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

March 12, 2020
Four Eyes or Six? (William Malcolmson, 12 March, 2020, The Critic)
Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz recently questioned the UK's future role in the 'Five Eyes' intelligence sharing partnership in the light of the British Government's decision to continue allowing the Chinese company Huawei access to its 5G network. He joined Donald Trump in criticising the decision and ominously remarked that 'four eyes are better than six eyes', at least, if that extra eye is looking in the wrong direction.
The US extracted a top spy from Russia after Trump revealed classified information (Sonam Sheth, Sep 10, 2019, Business Insider)
The US decided to extract a top-secret source from Russia after President Donald Trump revealed classified information to two Russian officials in 2017, CNN reported on Monday.A person directly involved with the discussions told the outlet the US was concerned that Trump and his administration routinely mishandled classified intelligence and that their actions could expose the covert source as a spy within the Russian government.
