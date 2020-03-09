March 9, 2020
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Video retweeted by President Trump is the first ever to be branded 'manipulated media' by Twitter (LEAH SIMPSON, 9 March 2020, Daily Mail)
A social media post shared by Donald Trump has become the first from Twitter to be branded 'manipulated' after it appeared to show Joe Biden endorsing the president, when in fact he was not.Dan Scavino, assistant to the president and director of social media at the White House, shared a post Saturday, captioned: 'Sleepy Joe in St. Louis, Missouri today: "We can only re-elect @realDonaldTrump".'But the tweet uses the line out of context of the full statement from Kansas City, Missouri, where Biden said: 'We can only reelect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here.'
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 9, 2020 12:00 AM