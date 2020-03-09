ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

A social media post shared by Donald Trump has become the first from Twitter to be branded 'manipulated' after it appeared to show Joe Biden endorsing the president, when in fact he was not.





Dan Scavino, assistant to the president and director of social media at the White House, shared a post Saturday, captioned: 'Sleepy Joe in St. Louis, Missouri today: "We can only re-elect @realDonaldTrump".'



