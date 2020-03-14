March 14, 2020

ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:

Artificial intelligence finds new antibiotic (TIM SANDLE, 3/14/20, Digital Journal)

Technologists, working with microbiologists, have made a significant breakthrough in the hunt for new antimicrobials. By using artificial intelligence, a new candidate antibiotic has been identified.

The discovery was made using a machine-learning algorithm. This technology enabled scientists to discover a powerful new antibiotic compound.

