March 15, 2020
A RELIGION, NOT A RACE:
Netanyahu rival Gantz to receive mandate for forming Israeli government (Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news, 3/15/20, Axios)
Gantz secured the mandate after the Arab Joint List recommended him to Rivlin. This was a historic move by the Arab Israeli party that many view as a sign that the Arab minority, which turned out to vote in high numbers in the last elections, wants to further integrate into society and have a stake in the government.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 15, 2020 12:58 PM