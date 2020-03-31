A RACE, NOT A RELIGION:

Benny Gantz had three choices before him. He could have betrayed his voters by reneging on his central campaign promise of being an alternative to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Alternatively, he could have betrayed his second campaign promise to not rely on the Joint List to form a minority government. Or lastly, he could have taken Israel to a fourth election.





Ultimately, Gantz was left to decide between rubber stamping Netanyahu's corruption, his annexationist policies, and his attacks on Israel's democratic institutions, or to back Jewish-Arab partnership with the representatives of the majority of Israel's Palestinian citizens. On Thursday, despite polls showing that an overwhelming majority of his voters supported the latter option -- and despite threatening to pass legislation that prevent Netanyahu from serving as he faces trial -- Gantz opted for the former.



