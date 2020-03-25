A RACE, NOT A RELIGION:

[O]n 20 March, the Times of Israel reported that Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan had decided to release 500 Israeli prisoners into house arrest in an effort to reduce the risk of a coronavirus outbreak in the country's prisons. Erdan apparently accepted the recommendation of acting Israel Prison Service chief Asher Vaknin. Not a single one of the 5,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel -- including 180 children, 43 women and 430 detained with neither charge nor trial --is being released, though, not even those with critical health conditions.