March 12, 2020
A RACE, NOT A RELIGION:
US chides Likud campaign for 'promoting hatred' against Arab Israelis (RAPHAEL AHREN , 3/12/20, Times of Israel)
The US State Department on Wednesday criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party for "promoting hatred" against Arab Israelis in the two 2019 Knesset election campaigns."During the April and September national election campaigns, the Likud Party deployed messages promoting hatred against Arab citizens," the department's annual human rights report says.
