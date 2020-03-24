March 24, 2020
The Ballad of Fred Hersch from Swell Cinema on Vimeo.I hope everybody is safe and healthy and will remain that way. This is an unprecedented challenge to everyone on the planet and we all need resilience and resourcefulness going forward. Starting this Sunday, every day at 1pm EST,10am PST, 7pm in Europe I will do a live mini concert of piano music from my home. You can see and hear the concert here: https://www.facebook.com/fredherschmusic You don't have to "be" on Facebook or sign in to anything to access the concert. Just click the image below. And if you "like" the page you will be notified each day. Wishing you all strength and much love, Fred
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 24, 2020 12:00 AM