HATRED OF MUTTI FLOWS FROM THE SAME SOURCE:

Last year, a total of 871 attacks aimed at Muslims or their institutions took place in Germany, German media reported Saturday.





The German regional daily Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung reported the information, citing the German government's response to an inquiry that had been submitted by a member of the opposition socialist Left party.





Ulla Jelpke, the Left's spokesperson on domestic affairs, who sent the inquiry, said that based on experience, she expected up to another 90 cases to be added on.