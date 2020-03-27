60-40 NATION:





[58] percent of Americans said Trump was initially "too slow to take action to address the problem," while 38 percent said he "acted with the right amount of speed" and 4 percent had no opinion on the issue.





The impulse to rally around the flag is entirely natural, and then the crisis passes, as GHWB and Jimmy Carter learned.



Posted by Orrin Judd at March 27, 2020 8:47 AM

