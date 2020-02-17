YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

The truth of the matter, it would seem, is that the cost of GM keeping up with the transition to electric mobility inevitable means it must prune what has become a dead branch - a fact that was made clear in a statement from GM boss Mary Barra.





"I've often said that we will do the right thing, even when it's hard, and this is one of those times," said Barra in a statement regarding the shutdown.





"We are restructuring our international operations, focusing on markets where we have the right strategies to drive robust returns, and prioritizing global investments that will drive growth in the future of mobility, especially in the areas of EVs and AVs."



