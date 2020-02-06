February 6, 2020
WINNING THE WoT:
Gulf at risk of oil wealth vanishing by 2034: IMF (New Arab, 7 February, 2020)
Energy-addicted Gulf states must undertake much deeper reforms or risk seeing their wealth drain away in 15 years as global demand for oil slides, the IMF warned Thursday."At the current fiscal stance, the region's financial wealth could be depleted by 2034," the International Monetary Fund said in a study on "the future of oil and fiscal sustainability" in the region.
The quicker we strip oil of value the sooner the petrostates have to liberalize. Tax dictatorship.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 6, 2020 6:37 PM