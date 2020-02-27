February 27, 2020
WINNING THE WAR ON WAGES:
Amazon Is About to Upend This 104-Year-Old Industry in a Dramatic Way. (Jason Aten, 2/26/20, Inc)
On Tuesday, Amazon opened a full-size grocery store in Seattle. There are no cashiers. Instead, you use the Amazon Go app with your Amazon login credentials. You can't even visit the store without it, since you have to scan a QR code at a gate to enter.As you walk through the aisles, you simply place things in your cart, and when you're done, you leave. Everything you've purchased is then charged to the payment method you have on file, and the receipt appears in your Amazon account. The store uses cameras and computer vision to keep track of everything you pick up and intend to purchase.
It's impossible to overstate deflationary pressures.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 27, 2020 12:00 AM