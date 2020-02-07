WHILE DONALD ATTENDS HIS GODSON'S BAPTISM:

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from Sondland's testimony:





Sondland confirmed a quid pro quo and implicated Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former national security adviser John Bolton.





"Members of this Committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a quid pro quo?" Sondland's opening statement said. "As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes."





"Everyone knew" about the quid pro quo, Sondland said.





Sondland said he pressured Ukraine "at the express direction of the President of the United States."





He said Trump told him to work with Giuliani on the shadow policy campaign and that Giuliani was clear on what Trump's interests were -- get Ukraine to investigate Burisma Holdings and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, as well as a bogus conspiracy theory suggesting Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.





Sondland's statement was significant because it undercut the GOP's attempts to paint Giuliani as a rogue agent who went off on his own to pressure Ukraine.





To that end, Sondland's claim that "everyone" -- including top brass at the White House and several government agencies -- was aware of the campaign also undermined the Giuliani defense.





Unlike Vindman, who's a nonpartisan career official and active-duty Army officer, Sondland had close ties to Trump and no government experience before becoming the EU ambassador. He got the role after donating $1 million to the president's inauguration committee.