WHEN YOU HAVE TO SOOTHE YOUR CANDIDATES INSECURITIES:

President Donald Trump's historic showing in both Iowa and New Hampshire wasn't an accident.





While Trump didn't have a serious Republican primary challenger in either state, the re-election team and the Republican National Committee launched a successful general election style effort to run up the score in both states.





Trump held preemptive rallies in both Iowa and New Hampshire and blanketed both states with dozens of top surrogates, including members of the first family, sporting red Trump 2020 hats and custom Team Trump quarter-zip pullovers who campaigned at caucus sites and polling stations while volunteers on the ground carried out a massive get-out-the-vote effort.