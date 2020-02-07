February 7, 2020
WHAT PART OF HATING SHI'ITES DO YOU NOT GET?:
'Bombshell': Iraqi Officials Say ISIS--Not Iran--Likely Behind Rocket Attack Trump Used to Justify Soleimani Assassination (Jake Johnson, 2/07/20, Common dreams)
But Iraqi officials told the Times that "based on circumstantial evidence and long experience in the area where the attack took place," there is good reason to be skeptical about U.S. claims that Khataib Hezbollah was behind it.As the Times reported:The rockets were launched from a Sunni Muslim part of Kirkuk Province notorious for attacks by the Islamic State, a Sunni terrorist group, which would have made the area hostile territory for a Shiite militia like Khataib Hezbollah.Khataib Hezbollah has not had a presence in Kirkuk Province since 2014.The Islamic State, however, had carried out three attacks relatively close to the base in the 10 days before the attack on K-1. Iraqi intelligence officials sent reports to the Americans in November and December warning that ISIS intended to target K-1, an Iraqi air base in Kirkuk Province that is also used by American forces...These facts all point to the Islamic State, Iraqi officials say."We as Iraqi forces cannot even come to this area unless we have a large force because it is not secure," Brig. Gen. Adnan said of the area from which the rocket attack was launched. "How could it be that someone who doesn't know the area could come here and find that firing position and launch an attack?"
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 7, 2020 2:50 PM