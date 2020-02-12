WELL-EARNED:

Weinstein, who was appointed in 1967, was the last federal judge in the country named by President Lyndon Johnson.





Still sharp, with a clear memory -- but slower to speak than he used to be and relying on a walker -- the judge spoke with the Daily News while his wife, stepdaughter and two clerks looked on.





The levelheaded judge denied he was sad about leaving the job he's enjoyed for more than a half century. Asked if he'd miss being a judge, he paused.





"Yes, I think so, of course. This is an excellent court. I love my colleagues. And the ability to work with them on a daily basis was one that I treasured."