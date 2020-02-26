February 26, 2020
WE ARE ALL NEOCONOMIST NOW:
A handful of US cities have passed soda taxes, but are they working? (Chase Purdy, 2/26/20, Quartz)
The logic behind a sin tax boils down to simple economics. If the price of a product increases, sales can be expected to decrease. But the end goal of a soda tax isn't simply to cut soda consumption--it's to reduce the health problems associated with sugar. So as the first round of soda taxes gains traction, it's time to ask: Are they working?The answer is hard to find, because research is limited. And what evidence exists is mostly focused on consumption, not health.A new study published in the May edition of the journal Economics & Human Biology, for example, explored how a tax on soda played out in Seattle. After adopting a 1.7-cent tax for every ounce of soda at the beginning of 2018, soda prices rose by about 59%--and correspondingly, sales fell by 30.5%. Similarly, a study published this week found that a penny-per-ounce soda tax passed (and repealed four months later) in Cook County, Illinois decreased purchases of sugary drinks by 21%. In Philadelphia, soda sales reportedly fell 46%.Alone, those numbers don't tell you the soda tax caused the drop in drinking: Market data suggest people are voluntarily choosing other drinks over soda, particularly water. But having a tax in place does appear to encourage the switch. Compare Seattle to Portland, which does not have a tax: In the same time period after January 2018, the researchers found sugary drink sales in Portland only dropped by 10% compared to Seattle's 30.5%.
