WE ARE ALL NEOCONOMIST NOW:

The logic behind a sin tax boils down to simple economics. If the price of a product increases, sales can be expected to decrease. But the end goal of a soda tax isn't simply to cut soda consumption--it's to reduce the health problems associated with sugar. So as the first round of soda taxes gains traction, it's time to ask: Are they working?





The answer is hard to find, because research is limited. And what evidence exists is mostly focused on consumption, not health.





A new study published in the May edition of the journal Economics & Human Biology, for example, explored how a tax on soda played out in Seattle. After adopting a 1.7-cent tax for every ounce of soda at the beginning of 2018, soda prices rose by about 59%--and correspondingly, sales fell by 30.5%. Similarly, a study published this week found that a penny-per-ounce soda tax passed (and repealed four months later) in Cook County, Illinois decreased purchases of sugary drinks by 21%. In Philadelphia, soda sales reportedly fell 46%.



