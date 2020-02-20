WAIT! THEY'RE HUMANS? WHO WILL TELL THE TRUMPBOTS...:

A federal judge in Arizona has ruled that Border Patrol facilities in the Tucson sector deprive migrants of "basic human needs," saying the conditions at the temporary detention facilities are "substantially worse" than those in jails or prisons and violate the Constitution.





Overcrowding was at times so severe, U.S. District Judge David C. Bury found, that migrants were forced to sleep on the floor in bathrooms and in toilet stalls.





The Wednesday ruling permanently enjoins U.S. Customs and Border Protection from detaining migrants in holding cells at its Tucson sector stations for longer than 48 hours -- "unless CBP can provide conditions of confinement that meet detainees' basic human needs."





That means migrants staying any longer than two days must be provided a variety of things they have not been getting: sleep free from constant disruption, in a real bed with a blanket; nutritious food; access to a shower and a medical assessment by a medical professional.





The ruling also says CBP must immediately stop making migrants sleep in "toilet areas" due to overcrowding.





"Regardless of whether a detainee is sleeping on a mat or directly on the concrete floor, being forced to sleep in a toilet area due to overcrowding offends the notions of common decency," Bury, a George W. Bush appointee in the District of Arizona, wrote in the 40-page order. "It is unsanitary and degrading for all detainees who either have to sleep in the toilet area or try to use the toilet when others are sleeping there."