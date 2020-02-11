WAGING WAR ON THE SUBURBS:

As student debt continues to climb, President Donald Trump on Monday released a budget for 2021 that would slash many of the programs aimed at helping borrowers.





Student loan spending would be cut by $170 billion in Trump's plan, titled "A Budget for America's Future." The reductions include "sensible annual and lifetime loan limits" for graduate students and parents and the end to subsidized loans, in which the government covers the interest for borrowers who are still in school or experiencing economic hardship.



