TRUMPONOMICS DOESN'T WORK ANYWHERE:

Modi Prioritised Hindu Majoritarianism Over Economy (MILAN VAISHNAV, FEBRUARY 07, 2020, Carnegie Endowment)

What is clear is that, since clinching a historic re-election last May, the ruling party has prioritised Hindu majoritarianism over economic renewal.

The BJP has long promoted two core ambitions: Building a culturally Hindu-centric nation and aggressively advancing India's economic development. But, in the midst of a sustained slowdown and given the political dynamics at play, it has decided to subsume the latter to the former.

I have written elsewhere and believe it to be true that this strain of potent nationalism doesn't just distract from the economic task at hand; it actively undermines it. And, I think we are starting to see some of the costs show up.

The most basic lesson of the End of History is the unparalleled value of an open society/economy.  The point of Nationalism is to close society in order to exclude the other.

