February 11, 2020
TRUMPONOMICS DOESN'T WORK ANYWHERE:
Modi Prioritised Hindu Majoritarianism Over Economy (MILAN VAISHNAV, FEBRUARY 07, 2020, Carnegie Endowment)
What is clear is that, since clinching a historic re-election last May, the ruling party has prioritised Hindu majoritarianism over economic renewal.The BJP has long promoted two core ambitions: Building a culturally Hindu-centric nation and aggressively advancing India's economic development. But, in the midst of a sustained slowdown and given the political dynamics at play, it has decided to subsume the latter to the former.I have written elsewhere and believe it to be true that this strain of potent nationalism doesn't just distract from the economic task at hand; it actively undermines it. And, I think we are starting to see some of the costs show up.
The most basic lesson of the End of History is the unparalleled value of an open society/economy. The point of Nationalism is to close society in order to exclude the other.
