February 13, 2020
TREND-SUCKING DILETTANTES:
Sweden sees sharp rise in gender dysphoria among young people (The Local, 13 February 2020)
The 1,500-percent rise was seen among teenagers defined as girls at birth and aged 13-17, but other groups also saw an increase according to the report.In the same period, between 2008 and 2018, the number of registered men aged 18-24 and diagnosed with gender dysphoria grew by 400 percent.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 13, 2020
