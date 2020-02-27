THIS IS THE TRUTH THAT THE LEFT/RIGHT CAN'T ACCEPT:





Following Machiavelli, Berlin came to see that certain values -- freedom and equality, say -- can both be true and in conflict with one another. Most people, that is, prize freedom -- but they champion egalitarianism too. But while you can want them both, you can't have them both (well, not unless you're Ronald Dworkin, says Lyons). Taxation, for instance, might make a society a little more egalitarian -- but in doing so it requires the surrender of some freedom on the part of those whose money is being taxed and redistributed. Whatever values we pursue, they cannot but come at a cost to other values, other people.





Worse, Berlin argued, ever since Plato the majority of philosophers had worked on the assumption that some kind of unified field theory of political philosophy that resolved everything for everyone forever was somewhere down the line. To believe that, he said, is to believe in just the same kind of fantasies that had mobilised the revolutions in France, Russia and Nazi Germany -- fantasies that had led not to utopia but to hell on earth.