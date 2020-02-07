February 7, 2020
THEY'RE YELLOW:
Bannon Spreads Conspiracy Theories About Origin Of Coronavirus (Madeline Peltz, February 7, 2020, National Memo)
War Room: Pandemic launched on January 25 as a spin-off to War Room: Impeachment, Bannon's rapid response operation defending President Donald Trump during his Senate impeachment trial. Since the new show began, Bannon has repeatedly pushed the false narrative that the coronavirus was leaked from a covert biological weapons program at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which includes a secure research facility where scientists study highly contagious and infectious diseases.The unfounded narrative that the coronavirus was engineered and leaked from the lab has been wholly rejected by experts, with The Washington Post labeling it a "fringe theory," PolitiFact calling the claim made in the G News article "false," and Foreign Policy describing it as "an outbreak of nonsense." Rutgers University professor of chemical biology Richard Ebright told the Post that "based on the virus genome and properties there is no indication whatsoever that it was an engineered virus."
Donald should be adding Soros soon.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 7, 2020 12:00 AM