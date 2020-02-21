February 21, 2020
THEY TOLD US AMERICA WOULD NEVER ELECT A SOCIALIST:
In all-caps tweet, President Trump vows new farm bailouts as China purchases appear weaker than promised (Jeff Stein and Laura Reiley, Feb. 21, 2020, Washington Post)
President Trump promised in an all-caps tweet Friday to provide additional bailout funding to American farmers if necessary, as questions arise over whether China's purchases of agricultural products will fall short of what it pledged in the recently signed trade deal.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 21, 2020 11:54 AM