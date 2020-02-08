February 8, 2020
THEY AREN'T HUMAN SHIELDS WHEN WE DO IT:
Russia accuses Israel of using civilian flight as shield in Syria attack (Middle East Monitor, February 8, 2020)
"The recourse to civilian aircraft as cover or to block a riposte by Syrian forces during military air operations has become characteristic of the Israeli air force," Konashenkov disclosed in a statement reported by Russian media."At the time of the attack by Israeli planes... an Airbus-320 airliner was on approach to landing... in the death zone of airstrikes and artillery," Konashenkov added.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 8, 2020 12:10 PM