THERE'S NOTHING MORE TYPICAL OF THE lEFT...:

In the wake of his 2016 presidential run, the most lucrative thing he's ever done, the 77-year-old self-described democratic socialist is a three-home-owning millionaire with a net worth approaching at least $2 million, taking into account his publicly outlined assets and liabilities along with the real estate he owns outright. In a strict, bottom-line sense, Sanders has become one of those rich people against whom he has so unrelentingly railed. The champion of the underclass and castigator of "the 1 percent" has found himself in the socioeconomic penthouse of his rhetorical boogeymen. This development, seen mostly as the result of big bucks brought in by the slate of books he's put out in the past few years, predictably has elicited snarky pokes, partisan jabs and charges of hypocrisy. The millionaire socialist!





Sanders has been impatient to the point of churlish when pressed about this. "I wrote a best-selling book," he told the New York Times after he releasing the last 10 years of his tax returns. "If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too." Asked on Fox News if this sort of success was "the definition of capitalism," he bristled. "You know, I have a college degree," he said.





Based on a deeper examination of his financial disclosures, tax returns, property records in Washington and Vermont, and scarcely leafed-through scraps of his financial papers housed at the University of Vermont, Sanders' current financial portrait is not only some stroke-of-luck windfall, it's also the product (with the help of his wife) of decades of planning. The upward trajectory from that jalopy of his to his relative riches now--as off-brand as it is for a man who once said he had "no great desire to be rich"--is the product of years of middle-class striving, replete with credit card debt, real estate upgrades and an array of investment funds and retirement accounts.



