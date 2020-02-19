THERE'S NO PROFESSIONAL COURTESY, LIKE SHARKS AND LAWYERS?:

Agra will be under a security lockdown when United States President Donald Trump arrives in the city. Nobody will be allowed to venture out of their homes on the route that Donald Trump would take from the Agra airport to the Taj Mahal. Even mobile communication is being expected to be interrupted along the route during Donald Trump's stay in Agra. However, this security lockdown does not apply to the hundreds of monkeys living in and around the Taj Mahal.