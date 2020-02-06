THE WISDOM OF THE MARKETS:

Siemens has just discovered that it is hard to beat the formidable alliance of climate activists and sustainable investors.





The German engineering conglomerate had been criticized in recent months for having signed a rail-signaling contract for an Australian coal-mining project. Now it has been rebuked by its largest investor, BlackRock, who says that the contract made it "clear that [Siemens] requires a more thorough review of the potential risks, including ESG [environmental, social and governance] risks, presented by future projects."





Climate activist Greta Thunberg's "Fridays for Future" movement had already staged demonstrations in several cities to demand Siemens SIE, -0.73% withdraw from the deal. But BlackRock's BLK, +1.54% public scolding of a beacon of German industry clearly shows how careful chief executives should be when dealing with climate change concerns. It will not just be about government regulation, carbon taxes or penalties. Companies will find themselves in the crossfire of protesters and investors.



