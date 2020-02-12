THE WAR ON RELIGION:

Ted Norris Jr., chairman of the Tohono O'odham Nation, just east of Organ Pipe Cactus, decried the entire project as senseless destruction of ancestral land. "The Tohono O'odham Nation is adamantly opposed to the construction of the 30-foot, fortified border wall, which would irrevocably harm cultural sites, sacred sites and the environment," Norris said in a statement. "It is all the more tragic that billions of taxpayer dollars are being wasted on an empty campaign slogan that will do little to address border security challenges."





US Customs and Border Protection confirmed the activity.