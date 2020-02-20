THE WAR ENDED IN 1776:





We refer to it as the "Great Depression" because, after the Crash, Hoover and FDR tried to revive the economy by creating massive government programs, in line with classic Left thinking, which did nothing for an economy that was only saved by WWII. We refer to the credit crisis because W, Ben and the UR used massive infusions of capital to make the recession brief and produced an unprecedented boom afterwards.







Posted by Orrin Judd at February 20, 2020 8:33 AM

